Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.71.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.0 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

TD stock opened at $61.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.68. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $70.67. The company has a market cap of $111.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.