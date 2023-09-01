Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.71.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.0 %
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.09%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Toronto-Dominion Bank
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.