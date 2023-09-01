Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,008 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $9,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in DTE Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $103.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.50 and a 200-day moving average of $87.90. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $136.63.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

View Our Latest Report on DTE

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.