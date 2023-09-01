Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 10,145 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,145 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $9,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,169,000 after purchasing an additional 87,624 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,431,000 after buying an additional 552,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after buying an additional 302,388 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $6,594,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,017,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $39,088,000 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.42.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $60.53 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

