Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,397 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Quest Diagnostics worth $8,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3,310.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $131.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

