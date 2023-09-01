Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 6,004 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $10,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 47,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $518,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 108,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 699,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,173,000 after purchasing an additional 42,651 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,875.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,006.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,416,530 in the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $82.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.25. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.23%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

