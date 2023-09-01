Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 6,933 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 235.0% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 265.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CINF stock opened at $105.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $130.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.80 and its 200 day moving average is $106.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.49. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

