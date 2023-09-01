Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $247.35.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

TSCO stock opened at $218.50 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $181.40 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.63.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,228,798,000 after buying an additional 429,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,010,068,000 after buying an additional 108,622 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,611,000 after buying an additional 4,245,458 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $773,292,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

