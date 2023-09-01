Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

HII stock opened at $220.32 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $260.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.12%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $113,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,500.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

