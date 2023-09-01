Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,696 Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Central Securities Trading Down 0.2 %

Central Securities stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. Central Securities Co. has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $37.30.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.