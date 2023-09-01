Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys 438 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 409.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 22.1% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 26,581 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 145,269 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $17,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $1,153,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,098 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 31,773 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,343,672.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,804 shares of company stock worth $2,493,618 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $119.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $140.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.59 and a 200-day moving average of $123.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

