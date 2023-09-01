Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 779 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,887,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 567.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,639,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,239 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 31,810.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,028,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,114,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,053 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $113.49 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.11 and a 200-day moving average of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

