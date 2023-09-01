Tradition Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 981.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 18.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 8.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 38.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 62.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $49,966.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,395. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $72.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.22. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $135.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.91 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 38.15% and a negative net margin of 49.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Upstart from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Upstart from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

