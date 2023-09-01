Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $63,000 Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HL. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Hecla Mining from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. National Bankshares set a $7.50 target price on Hecla Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Hecla Mining from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.84.

NYSE:HL opened at $4.39 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.78 and a beta of 2.04.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

In related news, Director George R. Johnson acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $34,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,896.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

