Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $67,000 Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.83.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
