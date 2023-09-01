Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases 376 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,149 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,559,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,120 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,041,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,604 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,005,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,990,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,412 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.98.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

