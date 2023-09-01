TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $903.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $940.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $881.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $804.86.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $920.54.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $5,003,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,602 shares of company stock worth $51,247,446 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

