Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

TRMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Tremor International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Tremor International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tremor International in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tremor International from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Tremor International by 1,610.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tremor International by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tremor International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 120,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tremor International by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tremor International by 7,745.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 27,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMR opened at $3.77 on Friday. Tremor International has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $8.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $270.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tremor International had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $71.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tremor International will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

