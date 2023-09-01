Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.10.
TRMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Tremor International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Tremor International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tremor International in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tremor International from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRMR
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tremor International
Tremor International Stock Performance
Shares of TRMR opened at $3.77 on Friday. Tremor International has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $8.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $270.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tremor International had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $71.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tremor International will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Tremor International Company Profile
Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tremor International
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.