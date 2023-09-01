Truist Financial Cuts Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $62.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $65.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.72. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

