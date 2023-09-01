Truist Financial Increases Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $80.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, May 26th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Get Best Buy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BBY

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY stock opened at $76.45 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at $29,786,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 384,191 shares of company stock worth $32,028,728 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.