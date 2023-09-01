Truist Financial Upgrades Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) to “Buy”

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has $44.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AIRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. 92 Resources restated a reiterates rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of AIRC opened at $34.07 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $43.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after buying an additional 119,016 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 77.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,101,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,757,000 after buying an additional 5,292,636 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 6.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,918,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,862,000 after buying an additional 508,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after buying an additional 1,041,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,339,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,205,000 after buying an additional 61,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

