TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TRX Gold from $1.10 to $1.30 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet cut TRX Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

TRX Gold Stock Down 1.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold

Shares of TRX stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.43 million, a PE ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 0.86. TRX Gold has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TRX Gold by 34.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 655,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 169,281 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TRX Gold by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TRX Gold by 493.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211,523 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TRX Gold by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TRX Gold in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Featured Stories

