U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,200 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSRM. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSRM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $301.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 2.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

