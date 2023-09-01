U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 703 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 321.7% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.53 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $24.59.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

