U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 18,455.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Down 0.1 %

PDEC stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $678.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.