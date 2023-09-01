U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $215,000 Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Hampshire Trust boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.38.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock opened at $588.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $565.00 and its 200-day moving average is $506.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $119.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $614.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.16, for a total value of $200,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,231.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.95, for a total value of $809,795.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,795.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.16, for a total value of $200,631.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,231.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,477 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

