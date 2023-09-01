U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 165.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day moving average is $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus decreased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

