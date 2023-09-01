U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $319,000 Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

NYSE CNP opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 66.09%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

