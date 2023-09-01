U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 5,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,195 shares of company stock valued at $34,456,986. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intuit from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.48.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $541.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.12. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $545.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

