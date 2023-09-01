U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $238,000 in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 5.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 189,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 234,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 234,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.82. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 76.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on RITM shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.