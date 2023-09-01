U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 334 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $124.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $107.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.80 and a 200-day moving average of $108.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $97.74 and a 12 month high of $136.02.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 208.33%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

