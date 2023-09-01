U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 20,617 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 79.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,617 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,631,000 after purchasing an additional 78,482 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 34,455 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL stock opened at $98.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.18 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.04 and a 200-day moving average of $83.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $112.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.08) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.92.

Get Our Latest Report on RCL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.70 per share, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $658,078.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.70 per share, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,490.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.