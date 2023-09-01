U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 679 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 324.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1,952.2% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $240,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFIS opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $701.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.99.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

