U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 15.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRK opened at $12.26 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

