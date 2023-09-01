U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 5.62%.
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.
