U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GROW. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 69,281 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 32,045 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.