UDR (NYSE:UDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $44.00. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UDR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised UDR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.33. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of UDR by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in UDR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in UDR by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

