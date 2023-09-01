Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $545.13.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $415.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $452.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.46. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $373.80 and a 12 month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

