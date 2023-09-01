Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $19,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Unilever by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.1% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:UL opened at $51.02 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.96.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

