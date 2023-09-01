Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.38. Univar Solutions has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $36.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 12.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 333.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 452,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

