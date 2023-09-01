Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Down 1.8 %

UBA opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.44 million, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 6.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.14 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 30.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 156,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 51.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

