UWM (NYSE:UWMC) PT Raised to $6.00 at UBS Group

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s current price.

UWMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of UWM from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Get UWM alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UWM

UWM Stock Up 1.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. UWM has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $554.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UWM by 807.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of UWM by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 44.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.