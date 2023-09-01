Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $534,892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 457.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after acquiring an additional 545,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,820.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 477,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,708,000 after acquiring an additional 452,978 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

VLO opened at $129.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.73 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.32.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

