Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $107.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.99. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

