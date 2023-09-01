Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,728,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.7% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 903,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,050,000 after purchasing an additional 161,687 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 721,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,247,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $161.68 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $420.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

