VMware (NYSE:VMW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VMW. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on VMware from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $168.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. VMware has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.19.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that VMware will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in VMware by 100,043.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 374,581,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $53,823,565,000 after acquiring an additional 374,207,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,317,558 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,488,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,485,582,000 after acquiring an additional 273,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in VMware by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after acquiring an additional 143,362 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,369,317 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $771,518,000 after buying an additional 2,881,564 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

