West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Price Target Raised to $440.00 at KeyCorp

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WST. Stephens upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $406.90 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $1,367,643.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total transaction of $3,240,988.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $1,367,643.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,752 shares of company stock valued at $21,884,537. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,842,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $984,912,000 after acquiring an additional 541,540 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $606,738,000 after acquiring an additional 48,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,278,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $489,017,000 after acquiring an additional 36,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

