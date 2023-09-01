Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 79.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,970,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318,455 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.71% of Yum China worth $188,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 788.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after buying an additional 14,757,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Yum China by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,136,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,188,000 after acquiring an additional 50,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,770,000 after purchasing an additional 282,974 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Yum China by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,375,000 after purchasing an additional 166,052 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $294,441,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Performance

YUMC opened at $53.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.24. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

