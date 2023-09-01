Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a report released on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

ACHC opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.92.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $731.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.06 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

