Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of H&R Block in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.82. The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

HRB stock opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 263.99%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.85%.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 68.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 149.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in H&R Block by 109.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

(Get Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

