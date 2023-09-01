Zacks Research Weighs in on ONE Gas, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of ONE Gas in a report issued on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.28. The consensus estimate for ONE Gas’ current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ONE Gas’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $398.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OGS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OGS

ONE Gas Price Performance

OGS stock opened at $72.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30. ONE Gas has a one year low of $68.86 and a one year high of $89.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.69.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.57%.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

(Get Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.