Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 30th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Zimmer Biomet’s current full-year earnings is $7.51 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZBH. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.16.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $119.12 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.77.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,098,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,217,557,000 after buying an additional 1,094,431 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,200,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,428,014,000 after buying an additional 650,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,056,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,320,827,000 after buying an additional 318,082 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,413,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $640,904,000 after acquiring an additional 98,278 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $393,074. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,074. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Michelson acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,300 shares of company stock valued at $498,720. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

